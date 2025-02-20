Alan Ritchson Calls His Childhood Classmate Matt Gaetz a ‘Motherf—er’: ‘We are Adversaries’

BY: Walker Published 55 minutes ago

Alan Ritchson grew up in Florida, but he wants no association with one of the state’s most prominent politicians.

While speaking to GQ ahead of the release of Reacher’s new season, Ritchson got some things off his chiseled chest and weighed in on the former Florida representative, whom he was classmates with while growing up in Niceville, Florida.

“That motherf*****. We are adversaries,” the actor began. “It’s shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody—knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he’s made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals—he’s just not a good dude!”

“There’s part of me that wants to get into politics to outdo somebody like him for good, and there’s part of me that’s like, I’m not duplicitous enough to succeed in politics,” Ritchson continued. “There are certain people that do a good job of staying true to who they are, but they’re ineffective. I think Bernie Sanders is a hero. But it’s like, what has he accomplished?”

Gaetz resigned from Congress last November after President Donald Trump nominated him for U.S. attorney general. The former congressman proceeded to withdraw from consideration a week later after a slew of reports on his alleged sexual misconduct came to light.

The House Ethics Committee had been investigating allegations that Gaetz slept with a 17-year-old, used illicit drugs and paid women for sex—though the investigation was effectively squashed when he quit the chamber. The Department of Justice opened its own investigation into Gaetz in connection with the matter, but later dropped the case without filing charges.

He has long denied the allegations—but a report from the committee released late last year alleged that there was “substantial evidence” that Gaetz “violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.”

