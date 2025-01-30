Home > NEWS

Alabama Barker Shuts Down Bhad Bhabie’s Claims of Hooking Up With Soulja Boy and Tyga

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Alabama Barker has shut down Bhad Bhabie’s claim that she hooked up with Soulja Boy and Tyga.

The speculation erupted after Bhad Bhabie dropped a diss track targeting Barker, fueling an already heated feud between the former friends.

The 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker wasted no time addressing the gossip. When a fan asked directly whether she had been involved with Tyga or Soulja Boy, she responded bluntly: “Absolutely not.”

Tyga also seemed to reject the rumors, posting a TikTok featuring a well-known 50 Cent meme along with a cap emoji—slang for calling something a lie. The claims have raised eyebrows, given the significant age gap. Alabama is still in her teens, while Tyga and Soulja Boy are both in their 30s.

Bhad Bhabie ignited the controversy with lyrics from her latest track, rapping: “F***** on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh).”

The line set social media ablaze, intensifying tensions between the two. Their falling-out has been public, with Bhad Bhabie previously accusing her ex, LeVaugn, of cheating with Alabama. Barker has consistently denied any involvement, dismissing the accusations as baseless.

The drama between the two continues to play out online, but Alabama is making one thing clear—she’s not entertaining the rumors. Their issues highlight the influence of social media in shaping celebrity conflicts, where personal disputes quickly turn into public spectacles. While Alabama has largely dismissed the rumors, Bhad Bhabie’s diss track and accusations have kept the feud in the spotlight.

At its core, their fallout appears to be fueled by personal betrayal, public embarrassment, and an ongoing need to prove who’s telling the truth. Whether the drama will die down or escalate further remains to be seen.

via: Hot97

