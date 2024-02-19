Alabama Barker Says She’s ‘Natural, Besides My Lips’ in Response to Cosmetic Surgery Claim | lovebscott.com

Alabama Barker wants you to know she’s (almost) all natural.

On Feb. 15, the 18-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barkerposted an Instagram carousel, in which she modeled a bikini and a red, black, yellow and green crochet swimsuit coverup in the photos. One image was a cheeky photo of herself lounging in the sun while on a boat.

Some Instagram users weighed in on Alabama’s physical features in the comment section.

“This child has done alot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now!” one wrote.

The accusation garnered a response from the aspiring musician.

“I really appreciate the love ! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful,” Alabama commented.

Alabama previously used social media to ask people to refrain from commenting on her body last summer, saying in a TikTok video that an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem she’d been dealing with caused her to gain weight.

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” Alabama said after critics allegedly referred to the then-17-year-old as a “catfish.”

“I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let’s see how beautiful you look,” she said.

“So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself,” she continued after explaining her health a bit more. “It’ll get you further in life.”

On Jan. 7, the “All the Small Things” hitmaker’s daughter shared a sweet clip to TikTok, in which she asked Barker hypothetical questions to determine if he was strict or not.

“OK, what are you going to do if I sneak out and you find out the next day?” Alabama asked the drummer, who’d just admitted that he doesn’t view himself as a strict parent.

“I’m going to tell you how dangerous it is and maybe try to put you on restriction,” Barker responded, laughing.

“What would you do if I went out with a boy and just completely stopped answering you?” she asked next.

“I would come to your location and I would find you,” Barker told his daughter.

Last month, Alabama shared content of the father-daughter duo getting tattoos. “Tatted together,” she wrote on a photo of herself holding up a peace sign with the rock star posing in the distance.

Barker shares daughter Alabama and son Landon, 20, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He recently welcomed son Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The musician is also stepdad to the Poosh founder’s three children – daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Reign Aston, 9, and Mason Dash, 13 – whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

At the end of the day, this young lady is basically still a child. The internet should really stop commenting on her body.