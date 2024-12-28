Alabama Barker Flaunts $80K Christmas Haul, Including Birkin & Cartier Bracelet [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 mins ago

The 19-year-old was showered with lavish gifts including a diamond Cartier bracelet worth over $29,000 from her father, Travis Barker, and a quilted denim Chanel backpack from Kris Jenner.

It’s safe to say the presents Alabama Barker received for Christmas are quite extravagant … with the teen receiving more than $80,000 worth of designer goods.

On Thursday, Alabama — who is the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler — shared a video on her TikTok account, in which she detailed her “ultimate Christmas haul,” revealing the many pricey gifts she received for the holiday.

Advertisement

“I want to do the ultimate Christmas haul 2024,” Alabama began in the three-minute video. “I have had the flu, and I’ve not been okay.”

The teen — whose birthday is on Christmas Eve — said she “didn’t even get to enjoy it because I was so sick.”

“I am back on my feet, and I really want to give you guys a Christmas haul,” she continued, adding that she’s “beyond grateful” for all of her gifts.

“I just wanted to share this with you guys because some people requested it, and I think it’s a fun way to appreciate your gifts,” Alabama added, before getting into the haul.

Advertisement

“Starting off strong we have the Chrome Hearts gloves. So cute. Then we have the Chrome Hearts wallet. Hello, this is so tea. We love her,” she said, showing her gifts to the camera.

According to online vintage stores, Chrome Hearts gloves cost around $5,000, while a pre-owned Fleur De Lis Cross Patch leather wallet has a price tag of about $1,600.

Alabama then revealed her sister, Atiana de La Hoya, gifted her a pave pendant necklace with her initials on them — which appears to be from M Jewelers, and cost $65. Her older sister also gave her a cross pendant necklace, which retails for $75 at M Jewelers.

Alabama then dove into the purses she received for Christmas.

Advertisement

“For purses, I got this Balenciaga purse,” she said, showing a pink bedazzled shoulder bag, which retails for $7,950 on the Spanish luxury brand’s website. “I have the gray version of this and the black one so I had to get the pink because we love pink.”

“Then this little Prada duffle travel purse,” she continued, holding up the black embroidered bucket bag. A similar version of the mini-bag retails for $2600 on Prada’s website. “I have the pink one of this too and this is just so tea. Look at how pretty it is.”

Alabama then revealed a silver metallic vintage Dior handle bag, which costs about $800 to $1,500 pre-owned, and is reportedly rare.

“I love it because it’s like chromatic. This is tea,” she said.

Advertisement

Alabama went on to show off the lavish gifts she received from her dad, Travis.

“My dad got me these diamond earrings, they’re so pretty and he got me my third Cartier Love bracelet. It’s kind of like a tradition now, like every year I get a better one,” she shared, showing the bracelets she got when she was 16 and 17. “I’m obsessed.”

The “iced out” Cartier diamond bracelet she received this year appears to be the pave Love model, which costs $29,000.

Alabama’s famous father also gave her a luxurious Enfants Riches coat, which retails for $7,850.

Advertisement

“My dad being my dad, he has some of the best style and he got me this Enfants Riches jacket,” she said. “The details are just tea like this whole jacket is just.”

Alabama also got an extravagant gift from Kris Jenner, who, of course, is the mother of her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. Kris gave Alabama a denim quilted Chanel backpack with gold hardware, which costs nearly $3,500 pre-owned on Vestiaire Collective.

Also in the haul were a number of designer clothing pieces with likely a hefty price tag, including pieces from Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, Poster Girl, and Marine Serre.

Alabama also shared the cream, Prada sterling mini-pouch, which retailed for nearly $1,400 on Saks Fifth Avenue, saying that she plans to keep the “cute” bag in her car.

Advertisement

Other items she received included a red Jean Paul Gaultier cover-up, which costs about $200 on Lyst, black knee-high Balenciaga calfskin boots that retail for $2,850, and a vintage cow-printed leather Roberto Cavalli jacket, which runs for nearly $800 pre-loved on Vestaire Collective.

Alabama went on to show a small Goyard Sénat leather pouch she received, with the item costing $630 used on Vestaire Collective. “A little Goyard carrier for traveling,” she shared.

The teen then shared the black, Gucci platform leather slingbacks she was gifted, which retail for $1,500. “These Gucci heels, these are so cute.”

Alabama saved her “favorite” Christmas gift for last: an Hermès Birkin.

Advertisement

“My favorite of all,” she said with glee. “I got my second Birkin for my collection. We love her, get into the details.”

A very similar version of the black leather handbag with palladium hardware costs up to $20,000, according to a listing on Sotheby’s.

The estimated total for Alabama’s Christmas haul? Likely well over $80,000.

The video can be watched here.

Advertisement

via: TooFab