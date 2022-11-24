Al Roker Celebrates Thanksgiving At Home After Being Discharged From Hospital [Photo + Video]

Al Roker is “so very thankful” to have made it home for Thanksgiving with his family.

via: AceShowbiz

It’s the first time in 27 years for Roker not participating in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Though he’s at home, the TV personality set aside time to cheer on his colleagues, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who were hosting the Thursday, November 24 event.

Making use of Instagram, the 68-year-old shared photo of him watching his co-hosts on TV. He captioned it, “Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb.”

Roker got candid about his health issue on November 18. “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote along with a picture of a bouquet of colorful flowers. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

Assuring that he is getting better after receiving the medical care that he needed, Roker continued, “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.” He concluded his message by thanking his friends and fans, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

This isn’t the first time Roker has taken a leave from “Today” due to health issue. Back in November 2020, he shared his prostate cancer diagnosis with viewers. “The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this,” he announced before his temporary absence from the show.

“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK,” he optimistically added, sharing his hopes to come back in two weeks after surgery. He indeed returned to the morning show later in the same month.