Al B. Sure Claims Diddy’s Role In Coma To Be Revealed In 50 Cent Documentary

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Al B. Sure has claimed that 50 Cent‘s upcoming documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs will reveal how he became ill and ended up in a coma.

According to singer and songwriter Al B. Sure, Fif’s documentary on music mogul Diddy will reveal what led to Sure’s two-month coma in 2022. During a recent performance, Sure stated that 50’s film will answer the question, “It’s going to be beautiful.”

Al B. Sure reveals 50 Cent's upcoming movie will detail how he ended up in a deep coma. pic.twitter.com/6e5usVdm4H — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 18, 2024

While Sure initially said he underwent liver surgery, he has since hinted at Diddy’s involvement. At the Equal Justice Now Awards, he said, “You’ll understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re gonna need to call Homeland Security,” alluding to Diddy’s *** trafficking investigation.

Sure’s comments align with previous allegations he made regarding Diddy’s role in the death of his ex-partner, Kim Porter. Porter died in 2018 due to pneumonia, but Sure suggests there is more to the story.

Born Albert Joseph Brown III, Sure’s connection to Diddy extends beyond the documentary. The biological father of Quincy Brown, whose mother was Porter, Sure has reached out to his son amidst Diddy’s legal troubles. He penned an Instagram letter, calling on Quincy to “Come Home.”

While these allegations are speculative, the documentary could bring forth new insights into the events that have transpired.

Al B. Sure has also publicly reached out to Quincy in the aftermath of Diddy’s legal issues.

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home,” he wrote on Instagram in March underneath photo of him and his son. “The [door emoji] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological [fist emoji].”

The singer has previously spread conspiracy theories that Diddy was involved in the death of Kim Porter. The model died aged 47 in 2018 due to pneumonia, but Al seems to think there’s more to the story.

