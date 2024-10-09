Home > NEWS

Al B. Sure! Beefs Up Security After Calling For Investigation Into Kim Porter’s Death, Shouts Out Homeland Security at Gala

BY: Walker

Published 22 mins ago

Al B. Sure! made his first public appearance Monday after calling for an investigation into the death of his ex-partner Kim Porter.

There was a surprise guest when Al B. Sure! picked up an award at the American Liver Foundation’s National Legacy Gala in New York on Monday night — Homeland Security.

After thanking friends and associates like his wealth manager, medical team and lawyers, Sure unexpectedly shouted out the agency that recently took Diddy into custody.

He prefaced the acknowledgement by explaining, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this because I don’t want it to go viral.”

But the singer went ahead to tell the crowd, we hear, “We even have Homeland Security in the building. Detective Jackson, good to see you.”

It’s unclear who Jackson is in the organization, and a rep for the singer did not get back to us.

But a source confirmed Sure! has “stepped up his security immeasurably.”

Guests were also encouraged to arrive at Gotham Hall by a certain time in order to get through security, which included metal detectors.

In recent months, the singer-turned-healthcare activist has gone viral for his social media posts.

He has been tangentially mentioned in the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ scandal after he sent a cease-and-desist letter to Amazon and the author of a “fake” memoir about his and Combs’ late ex, Kim Porter.

Sure! has also made several posts calling for an investigation into Porter’s death.

Additionally, he has made cryptic posts seemingly implying that Combs had something to do with his 2022 coma. The media, including the New York Post and Page Six, has covered every viral moment, and Combs’ lawyers did not comment when he made the vague allegations in April.

While Sure! says he appreciates all of the coverage, he now wants to go viral for his work spreading awareness about organ transplants, and health equity for people from marginalized communities, he said.

Sure was hospitalized for nearly two months in 2022, the year that he received a successful liver transplant.

via: Page Six

