He Ain't Wrong: Plies Slams NFL For 'Forcing' Taylor Swift On Football Fans | lovebscott.com

The matchup for Super Bowl LVIII is officially set with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

via: AceShowbiz

Plies is growing tired of the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift at every Kansas City Chiefs game she has attended. Expressing his frustration, the rapper has taken to social media to beg with the football association to stop “forcing” the country-turned-pop superstar on viewers.

The former college football player took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, January 28 to slam the NFL for the excessive highlight on the Grammy winner. He wrote, “Dear @NFL Media: Can U Please Stop Forcing Taylor Swift On Football Fans!”

The hip-hop star quickly clarified that he loves Taylor as an artist, but seeing her on TV during a football game is not something that he expects. “We Get It She’s At The Game & She’s A Phenomenal Artist! But Damn If We Want To See Her This Much We’ll Go To Her Concert!!” he continued. “Y’all Show Her More Than Y’all Show The Owner Of The Chiefs! We Love Her But DAMN!”

Plies’ tweet has since garnered mixed response from other users. Agreeing with him, one person replied, “I totally agree.” Another remarked, “He’s not wrong.” A third said, “Omgggggg. Thank YOU and I’m from KC and it’s more bout Taylor. Lol,” while another also voiced their complaint, “Yes. I came to watch not see Taylor ever 5 mins.”

Others, however, thought that Plies made a fuzz out of nothing serious. “It’s literally 30 seconds of a 3-hour game. It ain’t that deep,” one person commented on the “Shawty” hitmaker’s statement. Another similarly responded, “Have you tried to just keep on living your life? It’s not that serious. Cannot wait to see her swag surf-ipie at the Super Bowl.”

Someone tried to explain why the NFL showed Taylor a lot on TV, “this isnt about football fans seeing taylor swift, this is about taylor swift fans watching football hoping to see taylor.” Someone else mocked the 47-year-old rap star, “It’s free money and marketing for the NFL. Plies just mad he doesn’t have that kinda clout.”

Plies made the complaint as Taylor attended the latest Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The pair packed on the PDA on camera, hugging and kissing on field at M&T Bank Stadium, after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens to head to Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor herself has previously responded to backlash over her stealing the spotlight at NFL games. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME magazine. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

The Grammy winner claimed that she’s “just there to support Travis and his team.” She went on stressing, “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”