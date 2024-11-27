“Ain’t No Devil Worshiping Over Here!”Tyrese Denies Illuminati and Gay Rumors [Video]

BY: Walker Published 14 hours ago

Tyrese Gibson made things crystal clear regarding his religious beliefs, sexual orientation and rumored illuminati affiliation in a passionate rant on Monday (Nov. 25).

“I’m not gay, ain’t never been gay and I’m not a part of a secret gay, or a public gay,” said Tyrese as he addressed the rumors about his sexuality.

He then went on to deny that he’s a member of a cult that worships the devil.

“What y’all not gonna do is y’all not gone put no devil on me,” he explained. “Listen to me, the Lord Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. You understand that? Ain’t no devil worshiping over here, ain’t no gay, aint no down low, ain’t no secret society, ain’t no Illuminati. I cast demonic spirits away from me every day. I walk strongly with my beliefs.”

Tyrese then took time to vehemently deny that he sacrificed his loved ones for fame for an Illuminati ritual.

“Sacrificing who?” he questioned. “If I’m sacrificing my friends …why my bank account ain’t changed? Where’s the private plane? Where’s the lifestyle? Goofy muthaf*caks.”

Some even suggested that he wore a dress while on a trip to Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

“That ain’t no dress. It’s called a kandura. That’s what you wear in the Middle East. It’s not a dress. There is no sacrifice and there is no ritual.”

In the caption of the video, Tyrese forcefully stood on his beliefs.

“Devils and devil worshipers ain’t gonna like this video -They appear to be WINNING lol,” he said.

“People in the “Industry” are going OUT of their way to promote the DEVIL,” he continued. “Me and Denzel Washington are out here SPREADING the GOODNESS OF JESUS!!!”