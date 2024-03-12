‘Affected Me Greatly’: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Demands Two Years of Back Support, Copies of Her Bank Statements | lovebscott.com

Wendy Williams’ ex Kevin Hunter is demanding the star pay two years of back divorce payments because he relies on them for expenses.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kevin asked the judge who presided over his divorce from Wendy for help with the matter.

Kevin explained he was married to Wendy from November 1999 to January 2020. He said they had one child Kevin Jr who is “now emancipated and is a full-time student at Barry University in Florida.”

In the petition, first obtained by The Sun, Kevin said Wendy agreed to pay him “a severance pay” as part of their divorce agreement. He said that hasn’t received his payments since Wendy was placed under court-order guardianship.

“I have not received my severance payments since January of 2022, which Plaintiff is required to make pursuant to the Matrimonial Settlement Agreement,” he said. “This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly.”

He wrote, “Therefore, I respectfully request that the Court require [Wendy] to immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order.”

Kevin said that the decision not to pay him was a violation of the court order. He asked that Wendy be compelled to fill out paperwork that would provide him with a cut of her SAG-AFTRA retirement plan.

He said, Since October 2021 I have tried to resolve this issue in multiple ways including previous motion and mediation, with no cooperation from the Plaintiff. As a result, I had no choice but to file this motion in this matter.”

Kevin added, “I would not have had to file this motion if the Plaintiff did not stop my severance payments and if the Plaintiff would have signed the Qualified Domestic Relations Order for the SAG-AFTRA Retirement Plan.”

Wendy has been under a court-order guardianship since 2020. At the time, she sued Wells Fargo claiming they cut off her access to her accounts. The bank said it did so due to fears Wendy was being financially exploited. Her family claimed the court has not consulted with them about Wendy’s health and doesn’t allow them to call Wendy themselves.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kevin recently sold off the Florida home he lived in, was hit with a judgment in a credit card lawsuit, and is battling an insurance company in court over questions about whether his Ferrari was damaged in the rain.