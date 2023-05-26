How Adorable: Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé for Choreography During 'Renaissance' Tour Stop in Paris [Video]

Beyoncé got Blue Ivy in formation!

The 11-year-old was a surprise guest during her mom’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris on Friday night.

via Page Six:

The pre-teen was brought out on stage during the 32-time Grammy winner’s performance of “MY POWER,” busting out the difficult choreography alongside the rest of the backup dancers.

“Give it up for Blue,” Bey told the crowd as they erupted into cheers.Blue Ivy matched her mom in a sparkly silver top, metallic pants and a pair of sunglasses.

As the “Halo” singer, 41, walked around on stage, she could be seen glancing back at her daughter, who was effortlessly hitting each eight count.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z watched on from the audience as his two leading ladies stole the show.

The father-daughter duo has been spotted at the “Renaissance” tour together numerous times — despite Blue Ivy staying out of the public eye for most of her childhood.

During the tour’s opening night, photos of the tween took the internet by storm due to her striking resemblance to Beyoncé.

Clad in an oversized T-shirt, baggy pants and gold hoop earrings, Blue Ivy looked like the spitting image of her mother.

“Her little side profile just screams mini Bey,” one person wrote, while another chimed in, “She looks just like Beyoncé.”

“i swear she looks more and more like bey as she grows up,” a third fan added.

Blue Ivy previously joined her mother on stage during a show in Dubai at the beginning of the year — marking the “Single Ladies” singer’s first performance in five years.

Although the pre-teen was equipped with a microphone, she simply stood next to her mother and danced at the time.

Bey and Jay-Z, who wed in 2008, welcomed their eldest daughter in Jan. 2012. Five years later, the songstress gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi, now 5.

The “Renaissance” tour — Beyoncé’s first solo one since “Formation” in 2016 — has been the talk of the town in recent weeks.

Despite the show-stopping visuals and her outrageous vocals, many fans noticed her uncharacteristically restrained dance moves — which is possibly due to a rumored foot surgery.

Yet if anyone is planning on seeing one of her next 40 shows, it looks like Bey found a great replacement.

Check out the video below.

Beyoncé performing with her daughter Blue Ivy, simply legendary??? pic.twitter.com/G3ZbIbnC62 — ??????? (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023