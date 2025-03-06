Adidas Says Last of Ye’s Yeezy Shoes Have Been Sold: ‘That Episode Is Behind Us’

BY: Walker Published 38 minutes ago

It has been well over two years since Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West over his (first) run of antisemitic comments, and almost two full years since the company announced it would begin selling off its remaining Yeezy stock.

Adidas hosted an earnings report on Wednesday (March 5) when chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer revealed that the Yeezy stock has run dry. “There is not one Yeezy shoe left,” he said, per Rolling Stone. “It has all been sold and that episode is behind us.”

Billboard has reached out to reps for Adidas and Ye for further comment.

Ye and Adidas joined forces for a lucrative partnership in 2013, as the Yeezy footwear line was reportedly worth $1.5 billion at the time of the termination.

Adidas and other companies such as Balenciaga, Gap and Def Jam cut ties with West in late 2022 following the debut of his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and his social media rant that included a promise to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” an Adidas spokesperson said at the time. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The split left Adidas with $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys, which contributed to a loss of $655 million in sales for 2022’s fourth quarter. The company went on to donate a portion of Yeezy sales to the Anti-Defamation League and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

All subsequent litigation between Ye and Adidas came to a close in October when both parties reached a settlement. The terms were not disclosed.

“Both parties said we don’t need to fight anymore and withdrew all the claims,” Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said that neither side would pay the other as part of the settlement. “No one owes anybody anything anymore. So whatever was is history.”

In other Ye news, he once again caused a stir on X on Wednesday when he professed his appreciation for Drake and hopes that the 6 God will speak at his funeral when the time comes. “I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME,” he wrote. “I LOVE DRAKE IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL.”

While he’s repeatedly dissed Drake in the past and throughout the Kendrick Lamar feud, Kanye has turned a new leaf when it comes to Drizzy and showed him love. Even earlier this year, West said that you can’t ever count out a Drake comeback in the rap game.

“You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song,” he said. Kanye credited Drake with adding “something to the algorithm to our frequency. He advanced us. Future advanced us and now Kendrick advanced the frequency.”

