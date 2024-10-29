Adele Thanks Céline Dion for Attending Her Las Vegas Residency in Heartfelt Post About the ‘Surprise’ Emotional Moment

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Adele can’t express how much it meant to her having Celine Dion seeing her in concert at her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Adele, 36, shared an emotional moment with Céline Dion after spotting her in the audience of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. In a video posted on X, Adele became tearful as she approached Dion, 56, and the two shared a heartfelt embrace.

In a later post on X, Adele explained why the moment was so special for her.

“i have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now,” Adele wrote. “It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!”

The venue was built in 2003 to house Dion’s A New Day… residency and has since attracted residencies and performances from Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross and more.

“Celine I love you so very very much,” Adele continued. “Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family… Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

In 2018, Adele visited the “My Heart Will Go On” singer backstage at the Colosseum for her second residency. In a post shared to Instagram after their encounter, Adele wrote, “Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy New Year lady x.”

Dion also recently showed love to Kelly Clarkson after the American Idol alum covered “My Heart Will Go On” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

