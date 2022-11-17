Adele Says She's 'Never Been More Nervous Before a Show in My Career' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Adele is preparing to finally kick off her Las Vegas residency — and she has some butterflies.

via People:

A day ahead of the opening night of her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, which is set to begin on Friday and run through March 2023, the “Someone Like You” singer, 34, revealed she’s “incredibly nervous” in a candid Instagram post.

Sharing a photograph of herself having a fun moment in a theater, with what appears to be baby photos of herself displayed on a big screen behind her, Adele confessed in her caption, “I’m feeling all sorts as I write this.”

She added, “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited.”

The London native then pointed out: “I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

Adele also shared that pre-performance nerves are nothing new for her, however, they hit differently this time around.

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career,” she wrote, adding, “but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!”

Despite her jitters, she ended her caption by telling her fans, “I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

Adele announced the rescheduled dates for her residency back in July after she canceled shows due to behind-the-scenes production issues.

The “Easy on Me” singer said in part that she was aware that canceling her previously announced shows “was a horrible decision on my part” for many fans, “and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”

Adele also admitted that she “tried my hardest” to pull the show together in time, but fell short.

“It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that,” the 15-time Grammy winner told Graham Norton in January. “People will see straight through me up on the stage. … I’ve never done anything like that in my life, and I’m not going to start now.”

“We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” she continued. “It is absolutely 100% happening this year.”

Adele added, “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Weekends with Adele will run for 32 shows, from Nov. 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023. Ticket information is available at ticketmaster.com, and more information can be found at Adele.com.

Listen, we’re just happy she’s making to the stage this time. Let’s celebrate that!