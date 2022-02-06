Adele Plans to ‘Focus on Music’ Following Cancellation of Las Vegas Shows

Adele is taking time amid the cancelation of her Las Vegas residency to focus on doing what she loves — and that’s music.

via Complex:

The Daily Mail reports a source close to the singer claims Adele “wants to revive the type of engagements she fulfilled earlier in her career,” as she looks to “reduce her working commitments and make her career more about her music.”

“There have been times in the past six months when things got too big,” the insider said. “There have been tensions within Team Adele. One minute she was living life away from the limelight, the next she was being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.”

The news arrives just over a week after Adele announced that her upcoming Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace Hotel has been postponed.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in an Instagram video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Weekends With Adele was scheduled to begin on Jan. 21 and run until April, with shows taking place every Friday and Saturday.

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time,” she explained. “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

Prior to the announcement of her Vegas residency, the singer said in an interview with Rolling Stone that she had no intention of putting together a major world tour due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she said. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.” When asked about a Vegas residency, she responded, “There’s (expletive) nothing available.” While those circumstances eventually changed, the global pandemic is still ongoing.

Maybe Adele should’ve put this album out earlier in the pandemic so she could do all of her shows and interviews from home — like everyone else did.