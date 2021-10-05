Adele Announces New Single ‘Easy On Me’ — Out October 15 [Video]

Adele is officially back!

The singer took to social media to announce her new single, “Easy On Me” — arriving October 15.

The song is believed to be the first single from her long-awaited album “30” that’s rumored to drop in November.

The new album will be Adele’s fourth album and first in six years, following 2015’s 25.



That album, which followed her 2011 breakout 21, was an instant smash that shattered — and still holds — the single-week U.S. album sales record, which ‘NSync’s No Strings Attached had previously held since 2000 (Adele did notably decide at the time to not make 25 immediately available on streaming platforms, potentially boosting actual sale numbers). 25 also earned two Grammys: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Watch the teaser video below.

Easy On Me – October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021