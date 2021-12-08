Actor Kaalan Walker Accused Of Raping Over 30 Women Including Minor

Former Superfly actor Kaalan Walker allegedly sexually assaulted and raped up to 30 women in the Los Angeles metro area, according to court documents.

via: AceShowbiz

The actor was previously arrested in 2018 for allegedly sexually assaulting aspiring models after using photoshoots to lure them in and promising to help with their careers. He was released earlier this year on a reduced bail amid COVID-19 pandemic.

His charges have since piled up as new cases emerged. At the hearing on December 6, he pleaded not guilty to 6 counts of rape, 2 counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor, and multiple felonies. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life behind bars.

The actor hasn’t made any comments on his legal woes, but his lawyer insisted his client never forced himself on the women. “Mr. Walker was in consensual and voluntary contact with every one of these women,” the defense attorney claimed.

“There’s no abduction rape. There’s no forced rape. Purportedly, he is giving them information like, ‘Hey, I could put you in a movie. I could put you in a rap video. I could create a star.’ And that’s what gets them to do things they might not normally want to do.”

Instead, the lawyer accused the women of being bitter when their careers didn’t take off, “And now that the stardom and glory didn’t come to fruition, they’re lying and saying he assaulted them. We believe that every one of these young ladies is lying.”

Kaalan “KR” Walker starred in 2018’s action crime thriller “Superfly” along with Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael K. Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jennifer Morrison. He also appeared in Halle Berry’s 2017 indie film “Kings”.

The victims allegedly came into contact with the actor through social media where he advertised himself as a photographer. One of the women, Sydney Stanford, claimed he raped her inside a locked car after setting up a photoshoot with him in Los Angeles in 2017. Another woman, Tiara Kelly, said she was assaulted when having a photoshoot with him in 2014.

The trial is set to begin on Jan. 11, 2022.