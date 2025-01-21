Activist Kevin Powell Rips Snoop Dogg Over Trump Performance

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Kevin Powell, an acclaimed writer and activist, is putting Snoop Dogg on blast for performing for Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration … accusing the rap legend of selling out.

Speaking on TMZ Live Monday, Powell expressed his disappointment in Snoop’s decision, calling it evidence of a “lack of values.”

Powell noted that Snoop has long been celebrated for his commitment to his community, often using his platform to uplift others. However, he argued that the rapper’s performance for Trump sends a troubling message. According to Powell, it suggests that Snoop has turned his back on his audience “for a bag of money,” prioritizing financial gain over the loyalty of his fans.

Powell also criticized country singer Carrie Underwood for performing at Trump’s inauguration ceremony. He expressed dismay that artists who have built their careers on progressive ideals would align themselves with a figure known for what he described as sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic, and xenophobic rhetoric.

“It tells me you don’t truly care about the people who have supported you all these years,” Powell said. “This includes fans who are Black, queer, or part of other marginalized communities. All you care about is your career, access, and, once again, the money.”

For Powell, these performances feel like a profound betrayal—a “stab in the back” to fans who have stood by these artists throughout their careers. He argues that by choosing to perform for Trump, both Snoop and Underwood have undermined the trust and connection they’ve built with their audiences.

Along with Powell’s remarks, a clip of Snoop Dogg bashing Trump supporters in 2017 resurfaced on social media over the weekend. The Doggfather criticized others with an explicit rant. Snoop has not commented on the resurfaced clip at this time.

The controversy highlights a broader tension between art, politics, and the expectations of public figures. Fans often look to their favorite artists as symbols of shared values, making these decisions especially contentious. Powell’s pointed critique serves as a reminder that, for many, an artist’s choices offstage can be as impactful as their work in the spotlight.

