Accused Of Dangling A Woman Off 17th Floor Balcony, Sean “Diddy” Combs Hit With $10M LA Sexual Battery Suit

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Another day, another lawsuit.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has now been accused of dangling a woman off a West Coast apartment building balcony in rage eight years ago.

“On or about September 26. 2016. Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana ”Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony. and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony,” alleges the seven-claim November 27 filed complaint from the self-described “quintessential starving artist” and one-time Combs clothing designer of what happened to her in Ventura’s luxury Los Angeles pad.

Advertisement

“His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety,” the document goes on to detail of the supposed attack that occurred at an apartment of Ventura’s that Bongolan was sleeping over at with the singer when am enraged Combs showed up pounding on the door. “This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him.”

“The September 26 assault ultimately proved that Ms. Bongolan was correct to fear Mr. Combs and has resulted in deep and lasting harm,” the filing by Miller Barondess’ James R. Nikraftar adds of the West LA set incident. “Mr. Combs’ threats that be was the ‘motberf*cking devil,’ and that ‘he could kill” her were intended to terrorize intimidate, and instill fear.Therefore when he forcibly groped her breasts, dangled her from a balcony. and battered she reasonably believed that Mr. Combs’ assault was him making good on his threats.”

If the suspending of someone from a balcony seems familiar out of hip hop lore that because the likes of currently jailed former Death Role Records boss Suge Knight and others have been said to have done just that in the past. Probably the most well-known of such potentially tragic tales is when ex-NFL replacement player Knight supposedly dangled Vanilla Ice off the side of a Bel Air building for the publishing rights to his megahit ‘Ice, Ice Baby’ in the early 1990s. It should be noted that Vanilla Ice has said over and over that the whole thing has been greatly exaggerated, Knight never held him off a balcony, and the whole thing was settled in court later.

In this case, with Combs, it is exactly the opposite and for much more than money.

Advertisement

As the 17-page complaint declares: “The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety. It should be no surprise that is exactly what happened to Ms. Bongolan.”

Taking into account that Combs has denied all claims against him and of late in his East Coast criminal case seems to be walking back his apology of earlier this year of a 2016 hotel corridor beating of Ventura captured on a security camera, it is no surprise his representatives are rejecting Bangolan’s West Coast claims.

via: Deadline