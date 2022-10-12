According to Candace Owens, JP Morgan Chase Closing Kanye West's Bank Accounts [Photo]

You know you fu*ked up, when the bank doesn’t even want your money.

Candace shared a letter from the multinational banking company JP Morgan Chase, which was headed “Closing of Our Banking Relationship.”

Addressed to Ye, it read “We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted] that JPMorgan Chase Bank… has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliated entities.”

The bank gave West until November 21 to move his accounts to another financial institution.

No reason appears to have been given in the bank’s decision to stop servicing Kanye’s accounts.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022