ABC Cancels 'For Life' and 'Mixed-ish' Adds Lee Daniel's 'The Wonder Years' and Brandy lead 'Queens'

ABC Entertainment has opted to cancel the 80s-set Black-ish’s sophomore spinoff “Mixed-ish”, and second-year legal drama “For Life.” ABC also stuck a fork in veteran family sitcom “American Housewife”, Katey Sagal’s just-launched “Rebel”, and freshman sitcom “Call Your Mother.”

“For Life” has aired two seasons on ABC. It’s being reported that there are plans to shop the series to other outlets for a potential third season. The show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr.

It stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, and Timothy Busfield. Hank Steinberg is the creator and executive producer. 50 Cent is also an executive producer via his G-Unit Film & Television.

“Mixed-ish” has aired two seasons on ABC and is a spinoff of the network’s hit comedy “Black-ish,” which was renewed for an eighth and final season earlier on Friday.

It stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Gary Cole. Tracee Ellis Ross served as the narrator.

But don’t fear ABC does have people of color coming to the network next fall. With it’s new take on the classic Fred Savage dramedy “The Wonder Years” by turning the focus on a Black middle-class family from the ’60s.

The new show will take place in Montgomery, Ala., and will be told through the POV of Dean, a 12-year-old boy. The show will feature Don Cheadle as the narrator (he’ll pay the adult Dean), as well as Elisha “EJ” Williams as young Dean Williams; Dulé Hill as his father, Bill Williams; Saycon Sengbloh as his mother, Lillian Williams; and Laura Kariuki as his sister, Kim Williams. Julian Lerner will play Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil will play Cory Long, and Milan Ray will play Keisa Clemmons.

The series is from Lee Daniels Entertainment and will be executive-produced by Savage.

Also coming to the network is “Queens.” A hip-hop drama about four fortysomething women who reunite their ’90s group, Nasty Bitches. It stars Eve as Brianna, a.k.a. Professor Sex; Naturi Naughton as Jill, a.k.a. Da Thrill; Nadine Velazquez as Valeria, a.k.a. Butter Pecan; Taylor Selé as Eric Jones; Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin; and Brandy as Naomi, a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics.

New comedies “Maggie” and “Abbott Elementary” were also picked up for the fall.