Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson Files For Divorce

BY: Walker

Published 25 seconds ago

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and her husband, Kevin Anik, are headed for divorce after three years of marriage.

Quinta — the Emmy-winning creator of the popular TV series “Abbott Elementary,” which she also co-writes and stars in — filed for divorce from Anik in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

TMZ obtained the docs … Brunson says the estranged couple has a postnuptial agreement, and she’s asking the court to divvy up the property according to that agreement.

The two do not have children together.

Little is known about their relationship, but Quinta and Kevin got engaged in July 2020 and the docs say they tied the knot in 2021.

Since then, the pair have kept under the radar and haven’t posted much about their relationship on social media.

But, Quinta mentioned Kevin — a sales manager — during an acceptance speech for her big Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary.”

So far, Quinta has had a storied career in Hollywood … not only as an actress but as a comedian, writer and producer, too. She’s also received two Emmy Awards and nine nominations.

via: TMZ

