Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Cries as Steve Harvey Says He's 'Proud' of Her in Front of Former Teacher [Video]

Family Feud host Steve Harvey knows how to create a viral moment.

On Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Brunson was joined by her Abbott Elementary costars as they battled it out against the cast of Hacks. As host Steve Harvey introduced the two casts, he took a moment to give Brunson, 32, some high praise.

“Let me tell you something, this is a bad girl here right there,” said Harvey, 65. “I’m really proud of you, because the way you did it, you don’t even know.”

Nearly bursting into tears, Brunson said, “I’ve gotta stop crying on television. Thank you!”

“No, what you’re doing is hard,” Harvey added. “Trust me, I know.”

Brunson is the star, executive producer and creator of Abbott Elementary, which also stars Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti.

The mockumentary-style sitcom premiered in December 2021 and follows a group of Philadelphia-based teachers working at one of the worst-ranked schools in the country.

Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, previously reflected on what it felt like when her acclaimed series became an overnight sensation.

“To have only had a few episodes [air] and just for it to be an abundance of love, conversation, and just enjoyment of the show is just so, like, I don’t know. I am just so happy, so overwhelmed,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in January. “It was weird to feel like I had to pull back from Twitter because of too much positivity. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with so many nice messages and nice comments.'”

Added Brunson, “I think everyone is so used to bingeing TV now, but we’re not even in the middle of our season. There’s so much more for people to see that I hope they enjoy.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and Abbott Elementary’s first season can be streamed on Hulu and the ABC app.