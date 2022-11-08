Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode

Aaron Carter was on his way back to television prior to his unexpected death on Saturday.

via People:

Last month, the pop star and rapper filmed the pilot episode of Group, an independent sitcom about mental health recovery. Since Carter’s death, writer and director has received his management’s permission to move forward with the pilot episode, which will be shopped around to networks once it’s finished and dedicated to the “I Want Candy” performer.

In a statement given to Deadline on Tuesday, Farmer said he “was heartbroken to hear the shocking news about Aaron” and detailed his experience working with Carter.

“Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about,” he wrote. “He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that.”

Farmer continued, “He was such a kind soul and a pleasure to work with, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of Group and countless others. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

In Group, Carter reportedly plays a fictionalized version of himself and was reportedly looking forward to opening up about his real-life struggles through the show.

Other actors set to appear in the series include Samm Levine, Olive Chiacchia, Ari Stidham, Ashley Brinkman, Kevin Clayette, Abdoulaye NGom, Anne Judson-Yager and Mike Starr.

Earlier this week, Chiacchia shared a series of photos from the set of Group to Instagram alongside a caption about her time working alongside Carter.

“Aaron, this isn’t how or why I wanted to post these photos. I was waiting until the release of the pilot. I had the pleasure of playing your love interest in Group, and you were truly the most loving, professional, kind and talented performer I’ve worked with,” began the actress’ note.

Chiacchia continued, “I wish the world saw you the way I do, and saw your side of the story. Everyone knew your struggles, so I share this story in hopes that you will be remembered for your heart and your light. My heart goes out to your family, loved ones, Melanie, and your son.”

Carter rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001) and Another Earthquake! (2002).

His early hits included “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and his cover of The Strangeloves’ “I Want Candy.” Aaron opened on tour for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears before embarking on his first solo tour in 2000.

