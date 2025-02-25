Home > NEWS

A$AP Rocky’s Attorney Joe Tacopina Says He Was Asked to Look at the Diddy Case But He Declined Because He is Close with Roc Nation and Jay Z [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 23 hours ago

ASAP Rocky has a lot to be happy about right now, as he was recently found not guilty in a felony assault trial that had the potential to put him behind bars for years. This is thanks in part to the work of his lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

Sitting down with The Breakfast Club to discuss Rocky’s not guilty verdict, the acclaimed attorney also discussed Diddy’s pending sex trafficking trial.

Tacopina said: “I was asked to take a look at the case, that’s another case I said I was not interested in.”

He then revealed the reason was because he is close to JAY-Z: “I represent Roc Nation; a lot of people in Roc I’m very close with. Jay and [Roc Nation president] Desiree Perez, who’s the most amazing, like bomb of a boss. Jay is amazing. You know, Jay Brown, all those people are just, like, they really are special, special people. That’s sort of family to me and I don’t think they see eye-to-eye with P. Diddy.”

Tacopina also dismissed the idea that JAY-Z and Diddy were close: “Everyone wants a picture with P. Diddy, at one time or another, when they went to a party.”

This follows rumors that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were suing Rocky and Rihanna. The rumor picked up some steam online, but Roc Nation stepped in to seemingly debunk it, writing simply on X, “Don’t be dumb.”

You can watch the full interview with Tacopina below.

