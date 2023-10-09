A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Have Dance-Off At His 35th Birthday Party [Video]

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were glowing with happiness this weekend.

The power couple hit the town in Pretty Flacko’s native New York City on Friday night (October 6), where they were seen engaging in some friendly competition on a nightclub dancefloor.

Footage from the birthday bash showed Rocky and a few of his friends busting a move to Waka Flocka Flame‘s “Round of Applause” on one side of the dancefloor, which was covered in what looked like dollar bills.

After the Harlem native pointed to his billionaire baby mother, Rihanna stepped up to the plate and hit a lateral twerking move, much to the delight of fellow partygoers.

As the DJ transitioned to Rae Sremmurd‘s “Throw Sum Mo,” Rocky — who turned 35 on October 3 — and his crew kept the dance-off going with a lighthearted synchronized routine.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had more reason to celebrate this past summer when they welcomed their second child together, a baby boy they named Riot Rose Mayers.

The child was reportedly born on August 3 in Los Angeles. RiRi first announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February, where her growing baby bump could be seen underneath a red jumpsuit.