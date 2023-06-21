A$AP Rocky Calls Pregnant Rihanna His ‘Wife’ as She Watches His Spotify Concert

Is Rihanna married?

The singer made a surprise appearance at A$AP Rocky’s Spotify concert during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night, where he called her his “wife.”

via Page Six:

The superstar — who showed off her baby bump in a sheer tan and black dress and sequin underwear — arrived at the venue at around 12:45 a.m. just as her beau’s show began.

Rihanna, 35, looked totally at ease as a pal caressed her belly before immediately grooving to A$AP’s discography.

She appeared particularly thrilled when her man performed “Sundress,” busting out a series of adorable dance moves and flashing a wide smile throughout.

However, what really made her smile was when the Harlem rapper gave her a sweet shout-out during his second set, saying, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!”

Once his show had wrapped, the couple then hung out with friends in the VIP area.

Although marketing execs, press and celebrities were thrilled to see A$AP, Rihanna commanded plenty of attention as many snapped pics and video clips on their phones.

If they did secretly get married — we wouldn’t be surprised.