Cardi B Heads to Bankruptcy Court After Blogger Who Owes Her $3 Million Files for Chapter 11

Cardi B wants here money!

via: Radar Online

Cardi B and her legal team are making moves in federal court as a blogger who owes the rapper $3 million attempts to wipe her debt clean, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi’s attorney James Moon has asked the judge presiding over Tasha K’s Chapter 11 to keep him informed of all updates in the case.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury found Tasha K [real name: LaTasha Kebe] liable for defamation in a lawsuit brought by the Bodak Yellow rapper.

In her lawsuit, Cardi said she suffered emotional distress due to a series of videos Tasha posted on her YouTube channel which contained lies about her personal life.

On her page, Tasha accused Cardi of using hard drugs, working as an escort in the past and talked negatively about her daughter Kulture. The star testified on the stand during the trial.

In the end, the jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million.

On top of that, she was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.

In the months following the court victory, Cardi fired off multiple subpoenas to Tasha’s bank and Google, where the blogger makes money from her YouTube channel.

Cardi was able to seize thousands before Tasha filed for bankruptcy, which automatically pauses all collection efforts by the rapper.

In her petition, Tasha listed her assets in the $50k-$100k range while her liabilities total between $1 million to $10 million. Her assets include a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, $2750 worth of furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes including 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and a Coach person.

In addition, she owns $6k worth of jewelry, which includes her engagement and wedding ring. Her bank account has less than $100 in it currently.

She listed her debts as $53k owed on the car, an unknown amount owed in back taxes and legal fees, and the $3.38 million owed to Cardi.

Tasha listed her job as “content creator” and said she pulls in $13k per month. She said her partner brings in another $17k and after expenses they have a surplus of $7k.

Cardi took to Twitter to let Tasha K know, she is not playing around.

And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day. I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for… pic.twitter.com/pCGYonz6zq — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2023