Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ Reached A New Billboard Milestone [Photo]

Over two decades after its initial 1996 release, Aaliyah’s sophomore album One In A Million has returned to the Billboard charts.

via: Hot97

It’s been a long battle between estate and label. On August 20, it finally came to an end!

Aaliyah’s 1996 sophomore LP One In A Million reentered the Billboard 200 at No. 10 after selling 26,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data.

Hip Hop DX points out; this is the first time the album made it to Billboard top 10. It previously was at No. 18 on the chart when it came out in 1996.

Blackground Records previously announced its intent to release Aaliyah’s third and fourth albums, Aaliyah and I Care 4 U, later this year. After One In A Million hit streaming platforms, Barry Hankerson, Aaliyah’s uncle and co-founder of Blackground Records, thanked fans for waiting “so long” to stream her music.

“Thank you to all of her many fans for keeping her music alive,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m sorry it took so long, but when you lose a family member so unexpectedly, it takes time to deal with that type of grief. I decided to release Aaliyah’s music in order to keep her legacy alive.”