A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Car Totaled After Traffic Accident, on Video

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Talk about being blessed.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie walked away uninjured after a car accident Sunday … and, it’s something of a miracle because video shows the car was completely totaled.

TMZ has obtained several videos from the accident’s aftermath … capturing a white sportscar smashed to bits. The hood if off to the side of the car, revealing it’s frame beneath.

The top has seemingly been removed during the accident as well. The car was eventually put on the back of a tow truck and driven away.

Boogie’s not in the video — as far as we can tell — but, his team confirmed to us this is in fact ABwDH’s car. Bo His ogie’s manager tells us … he was involved in a traffic accident at about 1 AM ET in New York.

Despite the serious nature of the accident, we’re told Boogie was not transported to the hospital and just went home after this incident. We’re told he’s fine, and there were no injuries at the scene.

As for what happened here … it’s not totally clear whether this was a single car crash or a collision between two vehicles. We’ve reached out to the NYPD for more detail on exactly what went down.

When it comes to the crash, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s able to “Look Back At It” … and, thank his lucky stars he’s alright!

via: TMZ

