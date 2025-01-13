95-Year-Old Grandmother’s Remains Discovered Days After Her Home Was Destroyed in L.A. Fires, Family Says: ‘Total Devastation’

BY: Walker Published 27 mins ago

The remains of a 95-year-old grandmother who was unaccounted for were discovered at her destroyed home in Altadena after the devastating Eaton Fire.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, the coroner confirmed that Dalyce Curry’s remains had been discovered just before 6 p.m. local time that day days after the Eaton Fire destroyed her Altadena property, per local ABC affiliate KABC.

The victim’s granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, also confirmed on Facebook that her “beloved grandmother,” also known as “Momma D,” had been found at the home.

“We had a great run. She impacted my life in so many ways. This loss is devastating,” Kelley wrote alongside a news clip.

“The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) has not yet positively identified a decedent by that name,” a DME spokesperson told PEOPLE in an email, adding that case information will be available on the website “once identification and legal next of kin notification have been made.”

PEOPLE also reached out to Kelley for comment, but didn’t immediately hear back.

In an update on Sunday, Jan. 12, the DME reported that at least 24 people had died in the L.A. area amid the fires.

Per KABC, Kelley last saw her grandmother at around midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 7, which is the day the fast-growing blaze in the Pacific Palisades area began. Curry was said to have been “exhausted” after spending a day at the hospital.

The Eaton Fire (also called the Close Fire) followed the Palisades blaze, before it was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 8, that a new fire had broken out in the Hollywood Hills.

Amid the fires in the Altadena area, Kelley rushed to her grandmother’s house after receiving a text alert that the power had gone out. She was told by an officer in the area, “I’m sorry your grandmother’s property is gone. It totally burned down,” per KABC.

“It was total devastation,” Kelley said of eventually being taken to her grandmother’s house on Friday, Jan. 10 while Curry was still unaccounted for, the outlet reported.

“Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac,” Kelley added.

KABC stated that Curry had been “part of Old Black Hollywood in the 1950s, acting for decades,” adding that she’d appeared as an extra in films such as Blues Brothers and The 10 Commandments.

The victim’s other granddaughter, Loree Beamer-Wilkinson, said her grandmother “was very active, you would not think she was 95,” per the publication.

Kelley previously said the family was “still praying for a miracle” before Curry’s remains were discovered on Sunday.

via: People