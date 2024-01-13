'8 Mile' Rapper Supa Emcee Charged With Murder For Brutal Stabbing Of Wife

Detroit rapper “Supa Emcee,” who appeared in Eminem’s 8 Mile, is accused of fatally stabbing his domestic violence advocate wife.

via: HipHopDX

The two identified as husband and wife on their respective Facebook accounts.

The rapper, whose real name is Jimmie Brown, allegedly stabbed Mays repeatedly with a knife at their home in Detroit on January 7 before fleeing the scene, according to Local 4 News.

He then turned himself in to Westland Police Department later that day.

Police found Mays dead in the apartment with wounds to her neck and chest.

Mays’ family released a statement about her death which read: “It is with a heavy heart that the Mays family announces the passing of Kelly (Native Child) Mays. Kelly was tragically taken away from us on January 7, 2024.

“Kelly was a fierce advocate for mental health and victims of domestic violence. She was also a world-class speaker and poet. She lived an extraordinary life out loud and on purpose filled with adventure, laughter and love. She is and will be missed.”

Mays’ daughter from a different relationship, and the person who found her body, also spoke about the incident and says she once considered Brown as a father.

She said to FOX 2 Detroit: “I hate him now and he is no father of mine. I touched her foot, and it was cold. I have nightmares about it so every time I fall asleep, I see it.”

According to the family, the 13-year relationship between Brown and Mays was fraught with domestic abuse.

46-year-old Brown remains in jail after being denied bond, with his next court date scheduled for January 25. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The rapper was most famously featured in the film 8 Mile alongside Eminem, but only in a deleted scene that could be seen as a DVD extra.

Brown was also victim of an almost deadly car accident in 2020 that left him with permanent brain injuries.

The crash left Supa Emcee unable to recognize friends and family, including Mays, and suffering with severe memory loss.