'6 Million Jews Should Die Right Now': Roseanne Barr's Son Defends Her Holocaust Comments as 'Sarcastic' [Video]

Roseanne Barr is under fire for comments about the Holocaust she made while speaking to comedian Theo Von.

via: KUTV

Controversial comedian Roseanne Barr is facing heat for recent comments she made on a podcast about Jews and the Holocaust.

Barr, who is Jewish, was a guest on “This Past Weekend,” a podcast hosted by Theo Von, when she said:

And, that is the truth. And, nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But, it never happened.”

Barr — who has faced racism accusations in the past, notably from some tweets — quickly faced criticism for the comments.

However, Barr’s son Jake Pentland, told TMZ he is “embarrassed” that some people are “stupid enough” that his mother was being sarcastic. He points out the context in which Barr made the comments.

“This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks,” Pentland said on Twitter. “A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?”

In the podcast, Barr was talking to Von about being “canceled” on various social media platforms for having certain personal and political views, The Daily Beast reports.

They brought up the 2020 presidential election, specifically, former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims the election was rigged and stolen from him.

Discussing the social media taboos surrounding talk about the election being rigged, Barr moved the conversation to talk about the Holocaust.

“The election was not rigged,” Barr said. “Thirty-six counties can give you 81 million votes. That’s a fact. That’s the truth. And don’t you dare say anything against it. You’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because we have, you know, there’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it.”

Barr followed with the quote referenced above: “And, that is the truth. And, nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But, it never happened.”

Pentland and Barr host a podcast together, “The Roseanne Barr Podcast,” where they plan to discuss the matter further on Thursday.

Here is Rosanne Barr saying that no one died in the Holocaust and that six million Jews should die because they are the cause of all the problems in the world. This is not an opinion, no facts support it. This is mental illness. pic.twitter.com/6CXlV0nk7c — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 27, 2023