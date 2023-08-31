50 Cents Throws Microphone and Strikes Person’s Head at L.A. Concert, Now Suspected in Battery [Photo + Video]

50 Cent went all Cardi B during his concert in Los Angeles, throwing his broken microphone in frustration into the crowd, hitting a fan smack dab on the head.

via: Variety

Videos of the altercation started surfacing soon after the concert wrapped and depicted a frustrated 50 Cent hurling his microphone into the crowd not once but twice. The rapper was reportedly upset because the microphones were not working and threw the first one with little force but once the second microphone failed, he launched it into the audience with amplified energy.

The “Final Lap” tour incorporates special guests including YG, who was performing on stage at the time that 50 Cent hit the audience member. Images of the alleged injured party have started circulating online claiming the victim is Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain. Those photos show a bloody Monegain with an open wound on her forehead.

Both Monegain and a representative for 50 Cent did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

TMZ added that 50 Cent is now a suspect in a criminal felony battery report. The woman hit filed a police report Wednesday night. Law enforcement sources tell us … they believe 50 threw the mic at his crew in the production area and hit the victim. The victim told cops 50 looked directly at her before throwing the mic, so at least, according to her, 50 knew she was there. The victim went to the hospital with a laceration on her head.