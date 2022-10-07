50 Cent's Son Says $80K-A-Year Child Support Isn't Enough To Sustain NYC Lifestyle [Photos]

50 Cent’s relationship with his oldest son Marquise Jackson isn’t the best, and fans got another look into their drama recently.

via: AceShowbiz

“$6700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math,” Marquise told Choke. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood.”

“$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money,” the 25-year-old, whom Fiddy shares with his ex Shaniqua Tompkins, further stressed. “You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Choke later told Marquise if Fiddy gave him $6,700 in child support payments, it means his mother had the other half. Thus, he was supposed to get $13,400 in total. Choke also argued that it’s not only the “In Da Club” rapper who should be responsible for Marquise but also his mom.

Still, Marquise insisted that he wasn’t satisfied with how much Fiddy gave him. “If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it?” he asked.

After Choke replied he could, Marquise fumed, “Choke you gotta stop comparing it, you comparing it to yourself, bro, you’re comparing it to your standard of lifestyle.” He then stressed, “You can’t do that.”

Fiddy completed his child support payments in 2017. To celebrate the momentum, he announced that he would host a “Child Support Release Party”. He declared at that time, “Child support release party Friday 13, Club Lust 1:00 AM Happy Hour drinks on me. Tom petty is alive !!! Ladies with no kids, Free Admission Ladies who didn’t collect child support, Free Admission.”

The post did not go unnoticed by Marquise. In the comment section, he fired back, “Damn, only if your new TV show was this funny.”