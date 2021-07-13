50 Cent’s GF Cuban Link Calls Him Out For Buying Her A ‘Small’ Purse: ‘Stop Playing W/ Me’ [Photo]

Don’t call Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines a size queen, but she clearly was expecting more when her boyfriend, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, told her that he got her a brand new bag.

via: Hot97

Cuban Link playfully calls out her name, 50 Cent, after he copped her a very small Balenciaga bag.

Cuban shared a picture of the bag on Instagram, and compared it to the size of her phone. Apparently Cuban made 50 mad, as she captioned the picture, “this the typa sh*t he get me when he mad at me .. Wth I’m supposed to do with this lil sh*t CURTIS !!!!! stop playing w. meeee.. ? #littleassbag !! #petty”

We all know 50 is the king of petty, so we don’t put this one past him.

The couples relationship seems fun as they are always poking fun at each other on social media.

We previously reported, that Cuban ROASTED 50 for his 2010 movie role. 11 years ago, 50 went on a strict liquid diet for his role in the movie“Things Fall Apart.” The music mogul says he ran on the treadmill for 3 hours a day. He shared that the role was “tough” for him. “This time it was a lot tougher for me,” the mogul said. “I had to discipline myself not … to actually have myself be in the physical state to convey the energy I felt. It’s a passion project for me.”

Fast forward 11 years later, his now girlfriend, Cuban Link has jokes! The model shared a Tik-Tok making fun of the rapper when he was 50 lbs lighter.

These are rich people problems.