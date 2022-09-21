50 Cent’s Ex Vivica A. Fox Responds to Rumors He Had Penis Enhancement

Vivica A. Fox addressed rumors her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent got penis enhancement surgery while chatting with the girls on ‘Cocktails with Queens.’

When the subject was broached, Fox didn’t hesitate to call Angela Kogan, the plastic surgeon who made the claim, a liar for spreading the rumor that prompted Fif to file a lawsuit.

“Angela, you lying,” said Fox with a smile. “That’s all I’m going to say. if that’s one thing I know that’s true, he didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good!”

She added that this is a rare instance where she and 50 agree. “Listen, the one time, I’m with him on that one. I’m with him when he’s right on that one. No. It’s all good.”

Fox dated 50 Cent in 2003, and the 58-year-old seems pretty confident that Fif, 47, didn’t need any help when it comes to his nether regions. As for the rumors, they stem from Kogan and her company Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. In the complaint filed by 50 Cent, he accused her of using a photo he took with her to promote the business.

He alleged that Kogan used the photo without express authorization or consent, and that he only took the photo because he believed she was a fan. Fif maintains he never had such a procedure, or any kind of surgery, at Kogan’s business. He’s argued that the use of the photo, and the implication that he underwent penis enlargement surgery, has subjected him to “ridicule” and damaged his professional, and personal reputation. He is seeking unspecified damages.

