50 Cent’s $1 Billion ‘Power’ Lawsuit Might Be Heading To Mediation In New York City

50 Cent’, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is no stranger to filing and being on the receiving end of a civil lawsuit (see penis enhancement or former employee embezzlement lawsuits). However, as his co-executive produced series Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr., Method Man, and Mary J. Blige, made its return to the Starz network last week, the pending lawsuit surrounding it is also back in the headlines.

via: HipHopDX

According to AllHipHop, it looks like the Queens-bred mogul will face off with former drug kingpin Corey “Ghost” Holland Sr. in May, when the pair are scheduled to appear at a mediation conference together.

In 2021, Holland filed a lawsuit that alleged 50 Cent and fellow executive producer Courtney Kemp stole the idea for Power from his actual life. Reportedly, Holland’s relationship with Kemp’s father stretches back to the 1990s.

He claims that the two remained in touch until 2007 when Holland allegedly mailed a CD he made for at-risk youth to Kemp’s father, which included a cautionary tale about his own life as a drug dealer. Holland claims Power producers have based at least 200 scenes on his life and now, he believes his life is in danger.

He’s also accused the G-Unit mogul and his associates of bullying, and claims they’ve made threats on his life. Holland has said that 50 Cent has thrown “a lot of subliminal shots” at him in the five months since he filed the lawsuit.

Last September, Holland filed a motion to “legally protect his interests and his family and his legal justification if violence becomes necessary to protect him or his family.”

Earlier this month, Holland claimed in court that 50 Cent visited his house on two occasions in an effort to intimidate him. He claimed the entourage were armed and said it was “clear” 50 Cent wanted to confront him.

“[Holland] wants to address this matter now and hopefully have it ceased before someone loses their life,” the legal documents read. “[Holland] wants to keep this fight in the court, but is not afraid in [any] kind of way of other kind of confrontation with anyone.”

They continued: “A few days later 50 Cent shows up about a half mile from plaintiff home, and plaintiff sees the same truck that pulled into his driveway at the 50 Cent event. So plaintiff realizes it was either defendant Jackson or his Entourage who decided to ‘Pull Up.’

“When you looking for a confrontation your honor, this is what people say, nowadays. Up to this point, plaintiff had ignored a lot of ‘subliminal attacks’ on him online, but now 50 Cent is bringing the drama right to plaintiff front yard.”

The documents added: “So plaintiff responded to 50 Cent they way any normal person would respond to a possible threat, plaintiff prepared himself for whatever was going to happen.”