50 Cent Uses Mary J. Blige’s ‘Power’ Salary to Prove He Wants to Help Taraji P. Henson

50 Cent is doubling down on working with Taraji P. Henson.

via: Complex

Henson revealed last month she fired her whole team for not capitalizing on the popularity of the hit TV show Empire, and 50 took it upon himself to go on social media to say he wanted to help her out.

Now, to prove he’s serious about giving Henson an opportunity to build her career back up, the Queens native hopped on Instagram with a post of himself in a restaurant and a caption that mentioned STARZ gave Mary a nice salary to appear in the Power Universe.

“Someone called me today thinking I was bullsh!ting about working with @tarajiphenson till I told them what I made STARZ pay @therealmaryjblige to be on GHOST, I ain’t out here fvcking around,” 50 wrote.

Mary currently plays Monet Stewart Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost in what is her first-ever regular TV role. She was reportedly paid $400,000 per episode, making her one of the highest-paid women on TV and more than what Henson was receiving on Empire.

Henson first mentioned she fired her team during a conversation with Variety last month. According to the Oscar nominee, there was an Empire spin-off in development focused on Cookie Lyons, whom Henson played, but nothing fully materialized.

“Everybody had to fucking go. Where is my deal? Where’s my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game,” she said. “Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this? That’s why you all haven’t seen me in so long. They had nothing set up. All they wanted was another Cookie show.”

50 Cent also recently reached out to Henson’s Empire co-star Terrence Howard earlier this month after he had words over his pay on the show.

“Damn @theterrencehoward call my phone I will get you the money they was supposed to get for you,” he wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “Im not playing no games over here.”