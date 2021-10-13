50 Cent Trolls Lil’ Kim Again, Compares Her to Leprechaun, Lil' Kim Claps Back [Photos + Video]

50 Cent still isn’t letting up on Lil Kim. The Queens legend started off his day on Wednesday (October 13) by throwing a virtual haymaker at the Hard Core rapper.

via: Rap-Up

The notorious troll is once again coming after his “Magic Stick” collaborator. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 50 reposted a TikTok video of Kim from a recent performance that compared her dance moves to Lubdan, the character from the 1993 film Leprechaun.

“I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why ?????shit like this is funny to me. LOL,” he captioned the meme.

50 Cent is laughing at video of Lil Kim dancing & the video compares her to a leprechaun ?? pic.twitter.com/ZhBPa8DCSz — ?GOT DA SCOOP? (@GotDaScoop) October 13, 2021

This is not the first time he has trolled the Queen Bee. Back in July, he roasted the white Prada outfit she wore on stage at the BET Awards by comparing it to an owl.

Kim clapped back at 50, claiming that he once tried to take her out on a date, but she turned him down.

“@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down,” she said. “Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

It’s unclear why 50 has decided to make Kim the butt of his jokes. The two worked together on their 2003 hit “Magic Stick,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

50’s latest troll had fans feeling some type of way. “She helped him make magic stick, now he’s making fun of her to world, 50 a wild dude,” commented one fan, while, another added, “What did Lil Kim ever done to you to deserve this.”

Lil Kim also promised to address the 50 Cent dinner date situation and much more in her forthcoming memoir, The Queen Bee, which arrives on November 2.