50 Cent Trolls Jussie Smollett Following Sentencing Outburst: ‘I’m Gonna Say This’

50 Cent, as expected, has taken to social media to troll the actor now that he’s been sentenced to spending 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime.

The 39-year-old actor, who falsely reported a hate crime that he paid two men to commit on him in 2019, closed his case in dramatic fashion after his sentencing was announced this week. “I did not do this and I am not suicidal and if anything happens to me when I go there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that,” said Smollett, who raised his voice as authorities escorted him out of the courtroom.

“Your honor, I respect you and I respect your decision, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that.”

The moment raised a lot of eyebrows, especially in light of significant evidence indicating he recruited two men to stage the attack to invite public sympathy. 50 Cent had jokes for Smollett throughout the whole legal process, and he didn’t want to miss another opportunity to troll the actor.

“If I ever go to court again, I don’t care if it’s for a parking ticket, I’m gonna say this,” he joked alongside the video of Smollett’s outburst. In another post on Instagram, Fif added, “This fool is crazy, I knew he was lying from the beginning.”

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County Jail and 30 months of probation, and was ordered to pay restitution to the amount of $120,106 alongside a $25,000 fine.

