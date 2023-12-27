50 Cent Tells Taraji P. Henson He's 'Ready To Work' After 'Empire' Fumble

After finding out that she fired her entire team for failing to capitalize on her “Empire” character Cookie Lyon, 50 Cent wants to work with Taraji P. Henson.

via: HipHopDX

While the two entertainment stars used to be at odds during the Empire vs. Power rivalry days, 50 is now looking to bring Henson into the G-Unit Film & TV division fold after seeing headlines that Taraji fired her entire team following her time as Cookie on FOX’s Empire.

“They dropped the ball fvck em @tarajiphenson I’m ready to work let’s get it ! GLG GreenLightGang G-unit Film&Tv,” 50, who stays petty, wrote.

Fans had plenty of ideas on how to get Henson involved in the Power universe.

“Make her Monet sister from the south in Power,” one person wrote.

Actor Kris Lofton wants to see Taraji possibly cast as his mother in Season 3 of Power Book IV: Force.

“LETS GET HER TO CHICAGO!!!!! @tarajiphenson THE SAMPSON BROTHERS MOM,” he pleaded.

In addition to gaining 50’s attention when revealing she fired her entire team for not properly capitalizing on her success as Cookie on Empire, which wrapped in 2020, Henson made other headlines during a teary-eyed SiriusXM interview last week.

The 53-year-old got emotional about how much she’s had to work to stay afloat and manage her finances while being paid a fraction of what some of her peers make.

“I’m just tired of working so hard being gracious at what I do and getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over,” she began.

“I hear people go, ‘You work alot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing. When you start working you have a team and big bills come with what you do.

“When you hear someone saying, ‘Such and such made $10 million’ — that didn’t make it to their account. Know that off the top Uncle Sam is getting 50 percent. Do the math, now we have $5 million.”

She continued: “Your team is getting 30 percent off of what you gross, not what Uncle Sam took. Now, do the math. It seems whenever I break a glass ceiling and it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again.”