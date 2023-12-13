50 Cent Taunts Diddy Again...This Time with Picture of Tupac [Photo]

50 Cent absolutely refuses to take his foot off of Diddy’s neck — this time he’s trolling with the help of AI and the late Tupac.

He took to Instagram with a generated photo of himself with the late rapper and a caption invoking Diddy’s ‘karma.’

via Complex:

“Karma is a mother fvcker brother love, brother love, brother love,” 50 wrote in the caption of the post, marking a reference to Diddy’s “Brother Love” moniker.

The aforementioned suit was the latest against Diddy, who was last month sued by Cassie, who accused the Bad Boy Records founder of abuse during their relationship. That suit was quickly settled, with Diddy’s lawyer saying at the time that the settlement “was in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

In a recent statement shared with news outlets prior to being broadcast on his socials, Diddy denied all the “sickening allegations” against him.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said last week. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

As for 2Pac, Diddy’s name landed in a slew of headlines earlier this year following the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the late artist’s 1996 murder. As those familiar with the years-long story will note, Diddy-focused 2Pac rumors aren’t new, though they were given a noticeable boost upon Keffe D’s arrest. Take a closer look here.

Throughout it all, 50 has continued to taunt Diddy on social media. Just this past weekend, for example, he resurfaced a freestyle from Mase featuring Diddy disses.

At what point do we think Diddy’s going to respond to 50?