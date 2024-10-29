50 Cent Says He Was Offered $3 Million to Perform at Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally [Video]

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

50 Cent says he received a multimillion-dollar offer to take part in a recent Trump rally in New York.

50 made the claim during an appearance this morning on Charlamagne Tha God’s popular morning show The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy.

“I got a call, but they wanted me for Sunday,” the Candy Shop rapper said when asked by Envy if there was any truth to online rumors that he’d received calls from Donald Trump’s team about a paid endorsement.

“They offered three million dollars to do it,” 50 Cent continued before confirming that he was also offered money to perform at the Republic National Convention, but turned it down because he prefers to steer clear of politics.

“I didn’t even go far into it. I didn’t even want to talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid of politics,” the Power series creator said. “I do not like no part of politics. It’s no gangbanging and no politics.”

50 Cent added: “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel there will also be someone who passionately disagrees with you. I stay away from religion and politics. That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan. He said something about both of those things and now he can only go to Japan”

Here 50 Cent is referring to online clips that show disgraced rapper and fashion designer Kanye West living and working in Japan. West has been persona non grata in much of mainstream public life after launching a series of antisemitic tirades online in 2022.

“I don’t wanna get into that,” 50 Cent added.

The online rumors connecting 50 Cent to Donald Trump had suggested the former president wanted the rapper to perform the song “Many Men (Wish Death)” from his seminal 2003 album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at the RNC. In the song, 50 Cent raps about his many violent enemies who wish him ill. It was claimed that Trump wanted to connect the song to the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Deadline reached out to the Trump campaign about Jackson’s claims, but has not heard back. If they do respond we will update this post.

