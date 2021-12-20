50 Cent Says Next Album May Be His Last, Claims He’s Top 10 Rapper ‘Dead or Alive’

Would you consider 50 Cent one of the top 10 rappers of all time?

50 does — and he’s ready to release a new album that just may be his last.

via Complex:

Despite not having released a full-length project since 2015’s The Kanan Tape, 50 Cent remains convinced he’s firmly established his place in hip-hop’s pecking order.

Taking to Instagram to share an update on his next album, Fif reminded his critics that he “terrorized hip-hop for 14 years.”

“The numbers will never lie but I’m nobody’s favorite,” he wrote, adding, “I’m Top 10 dead or alive and I’m not done.” As for his forthcoming album, the hip-hop mogul revealed the project “might be my last.”

50 Cent’s remarks arrive five months after he last teased his forthcoming album.

During an interview with The Independent in July, 50 revealed plans of dropping new music in September. “I’m not gonna tell who’s on it because I’m the most exciting person [on the album],” he said, before confirming the project would not be his oft-delayed Street King Immortal album. “That original version is not [being released],” he maintained.

Street King Immortal was originally intended to be the official follow-up to 50’s fourth studio album, 2009’s Before I Self Destruct. Initially rumored to drop during the summer of 2011, the project was given an official November 2012 release date in July 2012. The album was then pushed back several times, from February 2013 to September 2015 to August 2016.

In place of the long lost album, 50 has released three projects over the past seven years: 2014’s Animal Ambition, 2015’s The Kanan Tape, and his 2017 greatest hits album, Best Of.

We think 50 should stay over there on Starz and out of the booth. We’re good.