50 Cent Reveals He Sent Lil Meech To Rehab For Alleged Addiction To Drugs

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

50 Cent has continued to blast Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory for his alleged negative impact on his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

In a post on Instagram, the music mogul implied that Lil Meech’s father, Big Meech, might have been envious of the close bond between 50 and his son. The relationship between Meech and 50 seemed to strengthen when Meech starred on 50’s popular series BMF.

During the filming of the show, 50 hinted that Meech, whom he referred to as “MeMe,” was struggling with a drug issue, prompting him to send Meech to rehab for help.

“I thought about it I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship,” he wrote. “I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. people don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab.”

The post continued: “Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as fuck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little [ninja] had whippets in his truck.I said what the fvck is whippets I look it’s the shit that be in Bebe guns.”

via: Hot97