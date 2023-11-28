50 Cent Offers to Buy Revolt After Diddy Temporarily Steps Down as Chairman

50 Cent is not taking his foot off of Diddy’s neck.

Just hours after Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt, 50 took to social media with an offer to buy it from him.

“?I’ll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 tweeted. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends ?I’m serious call my phone ? • .”

Let’s be clear 50 doesn’t necessarily have the best public track record either.

