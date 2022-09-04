50 Cent and The Game Trade Shots on Social Media After Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy Award

50 Cent and The Game are still beefing.

Over the weekend, the two rappers popped off on each other on social media after the 50 took home an award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.

via Complex:

Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which featured 50 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, took home three awards on Saturday night, winning Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety.

Fresh off winning his first Emmy, Fif took to Instagram to celebrate.

“I just won my Emmy award [clapping emojis] for the super bowl half time show. LOL,” he wrote. From there, 50 sent stray shots at the Game, posting and deleting a pic of the Compton rapper with a caption that read, “No caption needed.”

It didn’t take long before the Game returned serve, posting an old picture of Fif alongside the same caption. The Game included the following hashtags in his post: “#SpicyAssN***a #whatYoEyeBrowDoin? #yoTieBlowingInTheWindLol.”

Hours later, 50 posted his iconic laughing in the car gif, before taunting the Game about the sales of his latest album Drillmatic.

“Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one,” Fif wrote. “Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL.”

Earlier this month, 50 Cent called out the Game for claiming he wrote “What Up Gangsta,” the opening track on Fif’s 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

“[The Game] said he wrote ‘What Up Gangsta.’ I’m like, ‘C’mon on, bro. You wasn’t even around when we did that,” 50 said on the Breakfast Club. “That was before you even came into the picture,’” Fif said. “… We didn’t even know who he was until after. There’s a point when you [reach] desperation and you’ll say anything.”

We’re tired. We’re really, really, tired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HipHop-N-More (@hiphopnmore)