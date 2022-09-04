50 Cent And The Game Reignite Beef After Super Bowl Halftime Show Emmy Win

The latest chapter in the long-running beef between 50 Cent and the Game unfolded this weekend, as the two rappers exchanged words on social media after the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper took home an award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.

via: Rap-Up

The longtime rivals are beefing again, this time over the Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Saturday, 50 won his first Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the February performance, which also featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

The Game has felt some type of way about not being included in the Halftime Show and 50 saw his win as an opportunity to rub it in the Compton rapper’s face. After he won the Emmy, 50 posted a photo of Game and wrote “No caption needed.”

Game responded by sharing a pic of 50 with the same caption, while clowning his appearance with a series of hashtags including #SpicyAssNi**a, #whatYoEyeBrowDoin, and #YoTieBlowingInTheWindLol.

The trolling continued as 50 posted the popular GIF of himself driving by in a car while taunting Game over the sales of his latest album Drillmatic.

“Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one. Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL,” 50 wrote in his caption.

As HipHop-N-More points out, Drillmatic actually debuted with 25,000 units in its first week and not the 18k as 50 claimed.

This is the latest exchange between 50 and Game. They’ve been trash talking each other on social media throughout the years. Back in March, Game claimed that he ended 50’s rap career. “@50cent Last time you did this with me, G-Unit clothing got put in a casket wit the entire group & you went into television,” he told the “Power” producer.

They’ve also gone back and forth claiming writing credits. Game recently addressed the speculation over who wrote his 50 collaboration, “How We Do,” while 50 responded after Wack 100 claimed that Game wrote “What Up Gangsta.”