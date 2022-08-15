50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Have Squashed Their Beef [Photo + Video]

The pettiness has ended! 50 Cent and Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather have squashed their longtime beef after years of petty behavior between the two, mostly on 50’s part.

via: AceShowbiz

On Sunday, August 14, the New York rapper made use of his Instagram account to share a photo of Mayweather and appeared to praise him.

The word “Confirmed Tycoon” could be seen stamped over the image of the renowned boxer. Meanwhile in the caption, Fiddy gushed, “Yeah Champ said he gonna pull up on me for Tycoon so you know we gonna go crazy. Big bags coming out TMT floydmayweather BOOM.”

Upon catching wind of Fofty’s post, fans were excited to see them squashing their beef. “This made me happy,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Good to see the band back together!!! The Original Money Team,” someone else added. “Finally y’all stop beefing,” another person said.

The “In Da Club” hitmaker and the boxing star traded insults on social media for years. In August 2020, the “Power” executive was incensed over an interview Mayweather did with The Sun where he spoke about their contentious relationship. In an Instagram post, Fofty wrote at the time, “I’m not the marketing campaign champ, keep my name out your mouth.” He added, “Damn somebody read this for champ i don’t f**k wit you, you don’t f**k wit me. OK.”

Later in February of this year, Fiddy claimed that he would be down to fight Mayweather if he was in the right weight class. “I’d fight Floyd if I could get down there,” he said during his appearance on V-103 Atlanta’s “The Morning Show”. “Or he could just let me not have to get down to 150. I could make about 180. He walking around 150, maybe 147.”

In response to the remarks, Mayweather told his 24.6 million followers he was open to the challenge. “I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small,” he said. Referring to his fight with Logan Paul, he added, “If he wants to lace up at the end of the year we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent It has to be Winner Takes All.”